UK Sanctions Highlight Georgian Government Crackdown

The UK imposed sanctions on five senior Georgian officials due to the violent governmental response to protests after the suspension of EU accession talks in Georgia. These sanctions focus on senior members of Georgia's interior ministry, responsible for managing police actions against demonstrators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 18:55 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 18:55 IST
The United Kingdom has sanctioned five senior officials from Georgia, according to an official notice released on Thursday. The measures are in response to Georgia's heavy-handed approach to protests, which erupted after the suspension of EU accession talks.

The sanctions specifically target high-ranking officials within Georgia's interior ministry. These individuals were reportedly responsible for overseeing the police's excessive use of force during the protests, according to the British government's announcement.

This move underscores international concerns over human rights and governance practices in Georgia, as tensions rise following stalled negotiations with the European Union.

