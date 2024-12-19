Left Menu

Crackdown on Terror Finance: Pakistan's Bold Move in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Security forces in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province killed 30 key facilitators linked to financing banned militant groups Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and ISIS. This operation involved the registration of 186 cases and the arrest of 199 individuals. However, 285 suspects remain at large, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 19-12-2024 20:44 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 20:44 IST
Crackdown on Terror Finance: Pakistan's Bold Move in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's security forces have struck a decisive blow against terrorism by eliminating 30 key facilitators involved in financing the outlawed militant groups Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and ISIS. The significant operations unfolded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, as detailed in an official report released on Thursday.

According to the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the province, 186 cases were filed against individuals accused of terrorism financing this year. The expansive crackdown has seen the identification of 514 suspects, with 199 arrests made. Despite these efforts, 285 suspects remain fugitives, posing ongoing challenges to safety.

In Peshawar alone, an alarming 77 cases involving 237 suspects were registered, with 80 arrests and eight deaths, yet 145 suspects elude capture. Senior CTD officials stress their unwavering commitment to eradicating terrorism, conducting continuous operations across multiple districts to dismantle the financial networks underpinning terrorist activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024