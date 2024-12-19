Crackdown on Terror Finance: Pakistan's Bold Move in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Pakistan's security forces have struck a decisive blow against terrorism by eliminating 30 key facilitators involved in financing the outlawed militant groups Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and ISIS. The significant operations unfolded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, as detailed in an official report released on Thursday.

According to the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the province, 186 cases were filed against individuals accused of terrorism financing this year. The expansive crackdown has seen the identification of 514 suspects, with 199 arrests made. Despite these efforts, 285 suspects remain fugitives, posing ongoing challenges to safety.

In Peshawar alone, an alarming 77 cases involving 237 suspects were registered, with 80 arrests and eight deaths, yet 145 suspects elude capture. Senior CTD officials stress their unwavering commitment to eradicating terrorism, conducting continuous operations across multiple districts to dismantle the financial networks underpinning terrorist activities.

