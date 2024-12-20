Monetary Easing in Mexico: Bank Cuts Rate Amid Inflation Progress
The Bank of Mexico cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 10.00% due to positive disinflation trends. This decision was unanimously made by its governing board, with the possibility of further rate cuts in future meetings if inflation continues to decrease in Mexico.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 00:41 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 00:41 IST
The Bank of Mexico announced a 25 basis point reduction in its benchmark interest rate, bringing it down to 10.00%.
This decision reflects slight progress in taming inflation in Latin America's second-largest economy.
The central bank's governing board, which unanimously supported the move, hinted at potential future rate cuts depending on continued disinflation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Central Banks Boost Gold Reserves with Record Purchases in October
RBI's Monetary Policy: Status Quo Amid Economic Challenges
Monetary policy has a wide-ranging impact, price stability is important for every segment of society, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.
RBI to continue with 'neutral' monetary policy stance: Guv Shaktikanta Das.
Global Markets Brace for Central Bank Decisions Amid Geopolitical Tensions