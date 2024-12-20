Left Menu

Monetary Easing in Mexico: Bank Cuts Rate Amid Inflation Progress

The Bank of Mexico cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 10.00% due to positive disinflation trends. This decision was unanimously made by its governing board, with the possibility of further rate cuts in future meetings if inflation continues to decrease in Mexico.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 00:41 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 00:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Bank of Mexico announced a 25 basis point reduction in its benchmark interest rate, bringing it down to 10.00%.

This decision reflects slight progress in taming inflation in Latin America's second-largest economy.

The central bank's governing board, which unanimously supported the move, hinted at potential future rate cuts depending on continued disinflation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

