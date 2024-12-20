Left Menu

Record-High Deportation Numbers Pose Challenges for Biden

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) deported over 270,000 people in a year, highlighting challenges for President-elect Biden's mass deportation plan. While deportations hit a decade high, apprehensions at the Mexico border declined significantly. Limited detention space hampers ICE's efforts amid rising immigration court cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mcallen | Updated: 20-12-2024 08:31 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 08:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) reported a staggering increase in deportations, with over 270,000 people removed from the country in the recent fiscal year. This marks the highest annual count in a decade and underscores the operational challenges that President-elect Joe Biden will face when addressing his mass deportation agenda.

During the fiscal year ending September 30, ICE's deportations nearly doubled from the previous year, with Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador being common destinations due to streamlined flight procedures. Additionally, the agency launched its first significant deportation flight to China in six years, alongside flights to various other countries.

Despite the surge in deportations, apprehensions at the U.S.-Mexico border have decreased, with numbers dropping by 18% in November compared to the previous month, and significantly lower than December's record high. Meanwhile, ICE confronts limited detention space and staffing challenges, as its enforcement and removals caseload continues to multiply.

(With inputs from agencies.)

