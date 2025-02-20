Major General Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui Addresses Border and Minority Concerns

The head of Bangladesh's border guarding force criticized exaggerated reports about minority attacks in the country, assuring protection while prioritizing border issues.

At a joint press briefing with BSF chief Daljit Singh Chaudhary, Director General of BGB Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui expressed concerns over certain border fencing along the Indo-Bangladesh boundary and expects collaborative solutions.

The meeting, notable for being the first after Sheikh Hasina's government's fall, focused on fencing issues and potential infiltration, with both countries reaffirming their commitment to border security.

(With inputs from agencies.)