Major General Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui Addresses Border and Minority Concerns
Bangladesh's border guarding force chief, Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui, emphasized that reports on minority attacks are exaggerated, with steps taken to ensure their protection. Siddiqui and India's BSF chief, Daljit Singh Chaudhary, discussed border fencing issues and resolved to address concerns collaboratively during their bi-annual meeting.
The head of Bangladesh's border guarding force criticized exaggerated reports about minority attacks in the country, assuring protection while prioritizing border issues.
At a joint press briefing with BSF chief Daljit Singh Chaudhary, Director General of BGB Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui expressed concerns over certain border fencing along the Indo-Bangladesh boundary and expects collaborative solutions.
The meeting, notable for being the first after Sheikh Hasina's government's fall, focused on fencing issues and potential infiltration, with both countries reaffirming their commitment to border security.
