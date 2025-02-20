U.S. and Mexico Unite for Border Security

The U.S. and Mexican military have announced a significant step in bolstering border security. Through a new agreement, both nations will conduct coordinated patrols on their respective sides of the border, while increasing information sharing and improving communication methods. This move reflects a joint effort to address security challenges along the border.

Recently, U.S. NORTHCOM Commander General Gregory M. Guillot met with Mexico's Secretary of National Defense General Ricardo Trevilla Trejo to discuss cooperative activities aimed at strengthening border security. The discussions culminated in a joint statement of understanding, formalized to enhance bilateral efforts.

The Pentagon confirmed the agreement on Wednesday, underscoring the commitment of both countries to work collaboratively in securing their shared border. Enhanced communication and shared intelligence are seen as pivotal components in the strategy to deter and address cross-border threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)