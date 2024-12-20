Trio Arrested in Nagpur After Viral Video Unveils Assault
A man and two friends were arrested in Nagpur after allegedly molesting a woman following a confrontation over tormenting a dog. The suspects reportedly forced her to prostrate during the altercation. The arrest came after the incident went viral on social media, prompting police action.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 20-12-2024 09:04 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 09:04 IST
- Country:
- India
Three individuals were arrested in Nagpur after a disturbing video went viral on social media, police officials have confirmed. The footage reportedly shows a woman being molested and humiliated during an argument.
The altercation began when the woman confronted Vikas Borkar about allegedly tormenting a stray dog. In retaliation, Borkar, accompanied by two of his friends, Rajesh Mishra and Pankaj Barekar, forced her to prostrate and apologize.
The incident, which occurred on a Wednesday night, led to the woman's complaint, resulting in the swift arrest of Borkar and his accomplices by the police.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement