Trio Arrested in Nagpur After Viral Video Unveils Assault

Three individuals were arrested in Nagpur after a disturbing video went viral on social media, police officials have confirmed. The footage reportedly shows a woman being molested and humiliated during an argument.

The altercation began when the woman confronted Vikas Borkar about allegedly tormenting a stray dog. In retaliation, Borkar, accompanied by two of his friends, Rajesh Mishra and Pankaj Barekar, forced her to prostrate and apologize.

The incident, which occurred on a Wednesday night, led to the woman's complaint, resulting in the swift arrest of Borkar and his accomplices by the police.

(With inputs from agencies.)