Former Polish Minister Seeks Asylum in Hungary Amid Political Turmoil
Former Polish deputy justice minister Marcin Romanowski has been granted political asylum in Hungary. He sought refuge citing the misuse of criminal law against political opponents by the Polish government under Prime Minister Donald Tusk. This move follows Hungarian and EU laws.
- Country:
- Hungary
Former Polish deputy justice minister Marcin Romanowski has been granted political asylum in Hungary, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff revealed to mandiner.hu on Thursday evening.
The request for asylum cited actions by Prime Minister Donald Tusk's government, which allegedly ignored constitutional court rulings and used criminal law to target political opponents. This, according to Gergely Gulyas, underscores the political tension present in Poland.
The asylum granted to Romanowski is in line with Hungarian and EU legislative frameworks, highlighting the cross-border political complexities facing opponents within the Polish political landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Zambia's Constitutional Court Rules on Edgar Lungu's Presidential Eligibility
Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk says negotiations over the war in Ukraine could start 'in the winter', reports AP.
South Korea's Presidential Crossroads: Constitutional Court Holds Yoon's Fate
South Korea's Political Turmoil: Calls for Swift Constitutional Court Decision
Germany Fortifies Constitutional Court Against Political Influence