Former Polish Minister Seeks Asylum in Hungary Amid Political Turmoil

Former Polish deputy justice minister Marcin Romanowski has been granted political asylum in Hungary. He sought refuge citing the misuse of criminal law against political opponents by the Polish government under Prime Minister Donald Tusk. This move follows Hungarian and EU laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 20-12-2024 12:29 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 12:29 IST
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Former Polish deputy justice minister Marcin Romanowski has been granted political asylum in Hungary, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff revealed to mandiner.hu on Thursday evening.

The request for asylum cited actions by Prime Minister Donald Tusk's government, which allegedly ignored constitutional court rulings and used criminal law to target political opponents. This, according to Gergely Gulyas, underscores the political tension present in Poland.

The asylum granted to Romanowski is in line with Hungarian and EU legislative frameworks, highlighting the cross-border political complexities facing opponents within the Polish political landscape.

