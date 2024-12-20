Left Menu

Naxalite IED Blast Injures Two in Chhattisgarh: A Closer Look

Two members of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) were injured in an IED explosion orchestrated by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district. The blast occurred during a joint search operation with the Border Security Force (BSF) near Kachchapal village. The injured personnel were hospitalized and reported to be stable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Narayanpur | Updated: 20-12-2024 13:36 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 13:36 IST
Naxalite IED Blast Injures Two in Chhattisgarh: A Closer Look
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a concerning development, an improvised explosive device (IED) blast carried out by Naxalites injured two District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Friday morning.

The incident occurred around 8:30 am near Kachchapal village, within the Kohkameta police station jurisdiction, amid a coordinated search operation by the DRG and the Border Security Force (BSF).

The injured personnel, identified as constables Janak Patel and Ghasiram Manjhi, were transported to Narayanpur district hospital and are reportedly in stable condition despite their injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

