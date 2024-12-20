Naxalite IED Blast Injures Two in Chhattisgarh: A Closer Look
Two members of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) were injured in an IED explosion orchestrated by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district. The blast occurred during a joint search operation with the Border Security Force (BSF) near Kachchapal village. The injured personnel were hospitalized and reported to be stable.
In a concerning development, an improvised explosive device (IED) blast carried out by Naxalites injured two District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Friday morning.
The incident occurred around 8:30 am near Kachchapal village, within the Kohkameta police station jurisdiction, amid a coordinated search operation by the DRG and the Border Security Force (BSF).
The injured personnel, identified as constables Janak Patel and Ghasiram Manjhi, were transported to Narayanpur district hospital and are reportedly in stable condition despite their injuries.
