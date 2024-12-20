Kerala High Court Calls for Stringent Measures Against Hospital Vandalism

The Kerala High Court has strongly condemned vandalism in hospitals, describing them as the 'temples of modern society.' Justice P V Kunhikrishnan made these remarks while granting bail to an individual accused of vandalizing an Ayurveda Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram district.

Justice Kunhikrishnan emphasized that hospitals transcend their physical structure, symbolizing hope and healing. The court proposed that the legislature consider amending the Kerala Healthcare Service Act to include stricter bail conditions in such cases.

In the specific case, the accused was required to deposit a Rs 10,000 sum, to be refunded if acquitted or used for compensation if found guilty. Additional bail conditions included appearing before investigators and not leaving India without court permission.

(With inputs from agencies.)