Left Menu

Turmoil in Unnao: High Court Extends Kuldeep Sengar's Interim Bail Amid Health Concerns

The Delhi High Court extended the interim bail of expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Sengar, serving a 10-year sentence in the custodial death case related to the Unnao rape survivor's father. Sengar's bail was extended due to health concerns, pending further court decisions on his appeals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 19:05 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 19:05 IST
Turmoil in Unnao: High Court Extends Kuldeep Sengar's Interim Bail Amid Health Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has extended by three days the interim bail of Kuldeep Sengar, the expelled BJP leader serving a 10-year sentence in the custodial death case concerning the Unnao rape survivor's father. This decision follows a plea by Sengar on medical grounds.

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri delayed the case review to December 23, noting a similar plea being heard by a division bench in the main Unnao rape case. The bench, reviewing medical reports from AIIMS, considered an extension of Sengar's bail by an additional four weeks.

Sengar seeks extended bail for further medical treatment, with his appeal against the rape verdict still pending in the high court. Sengar faced conviction for raping a minor in 2017 and was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2019.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024