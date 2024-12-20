Turmoil in Unnao: High Court Extends Kuldeep Sengar's Interim Bail Amid Health Concerns

The Delhi High Court has extended by three days the interim bail of Kuldeep Sengar, the expelled BJP leader serving a 10-year sentence in the custodial death case concerning the Unnao rape survivor's father. This decision follows a plea by Sengar on medical grounds.

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri delayed the case review to December 23, noting a similar plea being heard by a division bench in the main Unnao rape case. The bench, reviewing medical reports from AIIMS, considered an extension of Sengar's bail by an additional four weeks.

Sengar seeks extended bail for further medical treatment, with his appeal against the rape verdict still pending in the high court. Sengar faced conviction for raping a minor in 2017 and was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2019.

