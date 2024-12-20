Bail Plea Filed in High-Profile Bengaluru Suicide Case

Nikita Singhania, her mother, and brother, have petitioned a local court for bail after being arrested in connection with the suicide of Atul Subhash, who was her husband, according to authorities on Friday.

The deceased, Atul Subhash, a technology worker, tragically took his own life on December 9, allegedly due to harassment from Singhania and her family.

The Singhania family was apprehended in Gurugram and Prayagraj. They were moved to Bengaluru, where they were placed in 14-day judicial custody, while the legal proceedings continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)