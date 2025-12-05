Principal's Tragic Passing Sparks Inquiry Amid Harassment Allegations

A 59-year-old primary school principal died of a heart attack in Aligarh district, leading to an inquiry amid allegations of harassment from her school's administration.

Sadhna Verma, who was serving as a booth-level officer (BLO) for the ongoing electoral roll revision, passed away at her home on Thursday. Her family reports she had been under severe pressure, not due to her BLO duties, but from her vice-principal and certain education department officials.

The educational authorities have formed a three-member panel to probe the claims. Initial actions include the suspension of the implicated vice-principal pending further investigation, reflecting rising concerns about stress and harassment in the school administration sector.

