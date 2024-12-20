Unraveling the Largest Cyberattack on Ukraine's State Registries

A recent Russian cyberattack significantly disrupted Ukraine's justice ministry services, temporarily suspending online registries, including those for marriages and cars. However, Ukrainian authorities confirmed no data leak occurred. Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna described this as the largest recent attack.

The Ukrainian government disclosed that Russia spent months preparing this assault, aiming to create panic. The attack, reportedly connected to a hacker group linked to Russian military intelligence, led to the suspension of all registries as a precaution.

Efforts to restore services are underway. The justice ministry's website indicated it was undergoing maintenance. Such cyberattacks have plagued both nations throughout their ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)