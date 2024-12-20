Left Menu

Unraveling the Largest Cyberattack on Ukraine's State Registries

A Russian cyberattack on Ukraine's justice ministry registries resulted in a suspension of online services for marriages and other matters. Although no data was stolen, the attack was a significant disruption, targeting state registries with an intention to cause panic among citizens and abroad.

A recent Russian cyberattack significantly disrupted Ukraine's justice ministry services, temporarily suspending online registries, including those for marriages and cars. However, Ukrainian authorities confirmed no data leak occurred. Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna described this as the largest recent attack.

The Ukrainian government disclosed that Russia spent months preparing this assault, aiming to create panic. The attack, reportedly connected to a hacker group linked to Russian military intelligence, led to the suspension of all registries as a precaution.

Efforts to restore services are underway. The justice ministry's website indicated it was undergoing maintenance. Such cyberattacks have plagued both nations throughout their ongoing conflict.

