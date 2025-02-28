IDfy Achieves SOC 2 Type II Attestation: Strengthening Data Security and Trust
IDfy, India's premier identity verification platform, has achieved SOC 2 Type II attestation, emphasizing its commitment to top-tier data security and operational excellence. This certification, following a thorough independent audit, bolsters IDfy's standing in the RegTech space, ensuring client trust and compliance with stringent data protection regulations.
- Country:
- India
IDfy, the leading identity verification and fraud detection platform in India, has completed its SOC 2 Type II attestation. This accomplishment underscores IDfy's adherence to the highest data security and privacy standards, and operational excellence.
The SOC 2 Type II attestation, awarded after an extensive audit, confirms IDfy's commitment to managing customer data securely and confidentially. It highlights the company's robust internal controls to comply with trust principles, including security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.
Achieving this milestone strengthens IDfy's position as a benchmark for security within the RegTech industry, setting it apart in the global and local market. This certification aligns with their ongoing efforts to help companies navigate evolving data protection regulations and address fraud risks in digital ecosystems.
(With inputs from agencies.)
