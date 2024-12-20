Left Menu

Bihar's Tactical Triumph: Naxal Influence Shrinks

Bihar's persistent operations against Naxalites have reduced their activity to eight districts. State forces have apprehended 120 Naxals, seizing arms and explosives. Crime rates, including dacoity and theft, have decreased. The focus is now on combating cybercrime, economic offences, and drug-related issues while targeting illegal arms and drug trade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 20-12-2024 21:17 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 21:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar has made significant progress in its battle against Naxalism, limiting their activities to just eight districts, as confirmed by Arvind Kumar Chaudhary, Principal Secretary of the Home Department, at a recent press conference.

The state's rigorous crackdown resulted in the arrest of 120 Naxals and the recovery of a substantial cache of arms and explosives. Additionally, DGP Vinay Kumar reported considerable declines in dacoity, theft, and rioting, attributing these successes to enhanced security efforts.

Bihar's police remain vigilant, focusing on curbing cybercrime, economic offences, and drug-related crimes while dismantling illegal arms and opium operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

