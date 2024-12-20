Bihar's Tactical Triumph: Naxal Influence Shrinks

Bihar has made significant progress in its battle against Naxalism, limiting their activities to just eight districts, as confirmed by Arvind Kumar Chaudhary, Principal Secretary of the Home Department, at a recent press conference.

The state's rigorous crackdown resulted in the arrest of 120 Naxals and the recovery of a substantial cache of arms and explosives. Additionally, DGP Vinay Kumar reported considerable declines in dacoity, theft, and rioting, attributing these successes to enhanced security efforts.

Bihar's police remain vigilant, focusing on curbing cybercrime, economic offences, and drug-related crimes while dismantling illegal arms and opium operations.

