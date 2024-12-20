Journalist Mahesh Langa: Behind Bars in Multiple GST Evasion Cases

In a developing story from Gujarat, senior journalist Mahesh Langa has been arrested by Rajkot police amid allegations of his involvement in multiple GST evasion cases. Langa, already incarcerated for a similar offense, faces new accusations tied to an intricate web of tax fraud.

Police Inspector SN Jadeja, leading the investigation, confirmed that Langa was taken from Sabarmati Central Jail to Rajkot for further questioning. However, Jadeja withheld specific details regarding Langa's alleged conduct in the GST scam which reportedly involves losses exceeding Rs 61 lakh to the government.

Evidence points to Langa's control over DA Enterprise, one of several firms named in these fraudulent activities. Despite not being named in the initial FIR, his connections reveal a pattern of evasive financial transactions, underscoring systemic vulnerabilities in the GST mechanism. Authorities continue to investigate Langa's expansive network as legal proceedings advance.

(With inputs from agencies.)