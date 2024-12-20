Mystery Blaze at Maldives' Green Building: Indian Experts Step In
An Indian expert team is assisting local authorities in investigating a major fire that destroyed the 'Green Building' in Male. The blaze affected three ministries, relocating them temporarily, and social media speculates foul play. Police continue to investigate the cause.
A team of experts from India has arrived in Male to investigate a significant fire incident at the 'Green Building', which housed two ministries and an office of the Male City Council, according to local media reports.
The fire raged for four hours before it was brought under control, leaving the building, known as the 'Tinu Building', severely damaged. As a result, the affected ministries are temporarily operating from Dharubaaruge, reported the state-run news agency PSM News.
The Indian team's collaboration with local police was confirmed by Police Commissioner Ali Shujau, who noted that CCTV footage is currently under analysis. Rumors on social media suggest deliberate arson to conceal evidence of unfair land grants, though police investigations have so far found no substantiation of these claims.
(With inputs from agencies.)
