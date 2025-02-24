Jilted Lover's Arson Spree: A Tale of Revenge and Destruction

A man consumed by vengeance allegedly took matters into his own hands, setting fire to three cars and a motorbike belonging to his former girlfriend's family after she cut ties with him, police reported Monday.

The suspect, identified as Rahul from Hanumanthnagar, is no stranger to criminal acts. His record includes 18 charges ranging from attempted murder to drug offenses, authorities disclosed.

Police said the act of retaliation happened around midnight Sunday, with Rahul and his associates targeting the vehicles at various locations. Law enforcement is on high alert, working tirelessly to apprehend the culprits responsible for this act of arson.

