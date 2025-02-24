Left Menu

Jilted Lover's Arson Spree: A Tale of Revenge and Destruction

A man named Rahul allegedly set fire to three cars and a motorcycle owned by his ex-girlfriend's family members as an act of revenge. The incident unfolded across multiple locations, with police actively pursuing the suspect who has a history of criminal activity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-02-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 21:31 IST
A man consumed by vengeance allegedly took matters into his own hands, setting fire to three cars and a motorbike belonging to his former girlfriend's family after she cut ties with him, police reported Monday.

The suspect, identified as Rahul from Hanumanthnagar, is no stranger to criminal acts. His record includes 18 charges ranging from attempted murder to drug offenses, authorities disclosed.

Police said the act of retaliation happened around midnight Sunday, with Rahul and his associates targeting the vehicles at various locations. Law enforcement is on high alert, working tirelessly to apprehend the culprits responsible for this act of arson.

