Arson Retaliation: Oil Godown Blaze at Velakkode

An oil godown at Velakkode Industrial Area was engulfed in flames after ex-employee Tito Thomas set it on fire following his dismissal. The blaze threatened to explode over 1 lakh litres of stored oil, but firefighters prevented further catastrophe. Thomas surrendered and confessed to the crime.

A massive fire erupted at the Velakkode Industrial Area early Monday, targeting an oil godown. The blaze was ignited by former employee Tito Thomas, who sought revenge after being dismissed.

Officials revealed the inferno took place at Gulf Petrochemicals Oil Company, a furnace oil manufacturing unit in Mundoor, owned by a Thrissur native. Despite storing over 1 lakh litres of oil, firefighters successfully contained the situation.

Local authorities, including fire units from nearby regions, worked tirelessly for eight hours to control the flames. Thomas has since surrendered to the police, and legal proceedings are underway.

