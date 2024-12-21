Left Menu

Mechanical Engineer Fooled by Cyber Fraudsters in Shocking Digital Lockdown Scam

A mechanical engineer in Ballabgarh was digitally confined by cybercriminals and lost Rs 3.46 lakh. The fraudsters, pretending to be officials, tricked the engineer into isolating himself and monitored him through his phone camera, coercing him into providing sensitive bank information under threat of legal accusations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 21-12-2024 00:06 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 00:06 IST
  Country:
  • India

A mechanical engineer became the latest victim of a sophisticated cyber scam, police reported, after being defrauded of Rs 3.46 lakh over six days. Cybercriminals managed to confine him digitally in his own home, using deceitful tactics involving a fake identity and accusations of criminal activity.

The ordeal began on December 6 when the victim, Mohit, received a dubious call from an alleged courier company employee. Claiming that a suspicious parcel in his name had been intercepted, the caller, aided by an accomplice posing as cyber cell personnel, coerced Mohit into a video call and isolation, where he was accused of money laundering.

Under pressure, Mohit provided confidential bank information to the fraudsters, who maintained surveillance through his mobile camera. The scam unraveled when Mohit overheard the perpetrators discussing, prompting him to alert the police. An FIR has been filed, and an investigation is underway, a senior cyber police official confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

