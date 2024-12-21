Mechanical Engineer Fooled by Cyber Fraudsters in Shocking Digital Lockdown Scam

A mechanical engineer became the latest victim of a sophisticated cyber scam, police reported, after being defrauded of Rs 3.46 lakh over six days. Cybercriminals managed to confine him digitally in his own home, using deceitful tactics involving a fake identity and accusations of criminal activity.

The ordeal began on December 6 when the victim, Mohit, received a dubious call from an alleged courier company employee. Claiming that a suspicious parcel in his name had been intercepted, the caller, aided by an accomplice posing as cyber cell personnel, coerced Mohit into a video call and isolation, where he was accused of money laundering.

Under pressure, Mohit provided confidential bank information to the fraudsters, who maintained surveillance through his mobile camera. The scam unraveled when Mohit overheard the perpetrators discussing, prompting him to alert the police. An FIR has been filed, and an investigation is underway, a senior cyber police official confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)