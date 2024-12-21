Left Menu

Senate's Eleventh-Hour Deal Averts Government Shutdown Amid Trump's Debt Ceiling Demand

The Senate passed a temporary funding plan to prevent a government shutdown, bypassing President-elect Trump's debt ceiling demands. Despite tensions, both parties supported the bill. Trump's influence remains strong, though limited, as Republicans and Democrats negotiate critical legislative needs. The final measure provides temporary funding until March 14 and includes disaster aid.

Updated: 21-12-2024 11:31 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The Senate worked urgently to finalize a temporary funding plan early Saturday, avoiding a government shutdown despite President-elect Donald Trump's insistence on a debt ceiling increase, which has been postponed to the new year.

House Speaker Mike Johnson led efforts to prevent operational standstills before the holiday season, successfully passing the bill with overwhelming support in the House and Senate, albeit facing internal GOP backlash.

The measure, which excludes Trump's demand to increase the debt limit, funds the government through March 14 and allocates $100 billion for disaster aid, showcasing the intricate negotiations between political leaders while highlighting Trump's continued sway over legislative affairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

