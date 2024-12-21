Opposition Uproar Over Maharashtra Fake Medicine Scandal

The opposition in Maharashtra protested at Vidhan Bhavan, Nagpur, on Saturday, voicing concern over an alleged fake medicines supply scandal in government hospitals.

Opposition members wielded placards and raised slogans against the Mahayuti government on the steps of the state legislature as the winter session concluded.

Ambadas Danve, Leader of the Opposition in the legislative council, alleged that fake medicines were distributed in medical colleges and government-run hospitals 1.5 years ago, with no action taken against officials or ministers. Prominent figures such as Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole and Shiv Sena MLA Varun Sardesai joined the protest.

