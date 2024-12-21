Left Menu

New Election Rule Amendment: Protecting Privacy in the Digital Age

The Union law ministry has amended Rule 93 of the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961, restricting public access to certain electronic documents such as CCTV and webcast footage. This change aims to prevent misuse and protect voter secrecy, following a court case recommendation from the Election Commission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2024 15:56 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 15:56 IST
  • India

The government has introduced an amendment to restrict public access to certain electronic documents related to elections, after a significant rule change.

This amendment, initiated by the Union law ministry at the behest of the Election Commission (EC), modifies Rule 93 of the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961.

The change was triggered by a court case, aiming to prevent misuse of electronic records like CCTV footage and protect voter secrecy.

