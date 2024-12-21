New Election Rule Amendment: Protecting Privacy in the Digital Age

The government has introduced an amendment to restrict public access to certain electronic documents related to elections, after a significant rule change.

This amendment, initiated by the Union law ministry at the behest of the Election Commission (EC), modifies Rule 93 of the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961.

The change was triggered by a court case, aiming to prevent misuse of electronic records like CCTV footage and protect voter secrecy.

(With inputs from agencies.)