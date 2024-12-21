India-Russia Strengthen Counter-Terrorism Alliance
India and Russia have agreed to enhance their cooperation in combating terrorism and tackling challenges such as radicalization and terror financing. Discussions took place during a meeting of the India-Russia joint working group and covered global and regional terror threats and UNSC reforms.
India and Russia have agreed to intensify their collaboration against the challenges of radicalization and terror financing, officials from both nations confirmed.
This initiative was solidified at a recent meeting of the India-Russia Joint Working Group on counter-terrorism cooperation, held in Moscow.
Besides establishing stronger ties to combat terrorism, the meeting also saw Russia reiterating support for India's permanent seat in a reformed UN Security Council.
