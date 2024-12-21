Left Menu

India-Russia Strengthen Counter-Terrorism Alliance

India and Russia have agreed to enhance their cooperation in combating terrorism and tackling challenges such as radicalization and terror financing. Discussions took place during a meeting of the India-Russia joint working group and covered global and regional terror threats and UNSC reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2024 17:16 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 17:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India and Russia have agreed to intensify their collaboration against the challenges of radicalization and terror financing, officials from both nations confirmed.

This initiative was solidified at a recent meeting of the India-Russia Joint Working Group on counter-terrorism cooperation, held in Moscow.

Besides establishing stronger ties to combat terrorism, the meeting also saw Russia reiterating support for India's permanent seat in a reformed UN Security Council.

(With inputs from agencies.)

