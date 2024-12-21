Arunachal Pradesh's Aspiring Growth: Poverty Reduction, Education, and Tourism as Catalysts

Arunachal Pradesh has been lauded for its incredible strides in multidimensional poverty reduction and achieving a 166% growth in Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) since the fiscal year 2015-16. Governor K T Parnaik emphasized this progress at the North Eastern Council's 72nd plenary in Agartala.

Governor Parnaik praised the state's position as a front-runner in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) for 2023-2024, focusing on education upgradation and tourism infrastructure enhancement. Significant developments include producing over 5 lakh metric tonnes of cereals and boosting the kiwi fruit yield.

Alongside economic advancements, Arunachal Pradesh is also making strides in law enforcement and fostering a startup-friendly business environment. Despite challenges in financial inclusion, the state's growth is supported by central and regional governmental partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)