Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh's Aspiring Growth: Poverty Reduction, Education, and Tourism as Catalysts

Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik highlighted the state's progress in reducing poverty and growing its GSDP by 166% since 2015-16. Emphasis is on education reform, tourism expansion, and agricultural production. Progress in law enforcement and a dynamic startup ecosystem are also noted, despite financial inclusion challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 21-12-2024 17:46 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 17:46 IST
Arunachal Pradesh's Aspiring Growth: Poverty Reduction, Education, and Tourism as Catalysts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh has been lauded for its incredible strides in multidimensional poverty reduction and achieving a 166% growth in Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) since the fiscal year 2015-16. Governor K T Parnaik emphasized this progress at the North Eastern Council's 72nd plenary in Agartala.

Governor Parnaik praised the state's position as a front-runner in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) for 2023-2024, focusing on education upgradation and tourism infrastructure enhancement. Significant developments include producing over 5 lakh metric tonnes of cereals and boosting the kiwi fruit yield.

Alongside economic advancements, Arunachal Pradesh is also making strides in law enforcement and fostering a startup-friendly business environment. Despite challenges in financial inclusion, the state's growth is supported by central and regional governmental partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024