Historic Leadership: Women at the Helm in Iceland's New Government

In a landmark political shift, Iceland has inaugurated its first female prime minister, Kristrun Frostadottir, leading a groundbreaking coalition where all leading figures are women.

The Social Democratic Alliance, emerging as the largest party after a snap election on November 30th, partnered with the People's Party and the Reform Party to form a government committed to centrist and progressive policies.

Not only does this coalition push gender boundaries in Icelandic politics, but Frostadottir also takes her place in history as Iceland's youngest prime minister at 36. Meanwhile, Thorgerdur Katrin Gunnarsdottir has been appointed as the minister of foreign affairs, further solidifying women's leadership in the nation.

