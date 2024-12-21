Defamatory Posts Target Kerala Judge: Social Media Sparks Legal Action
A case has been filed against defamatory social media posts targeting Kerala High Court Justice Devan Ramachandran. Advocate Kulathur Jaisingh lodged the complaint, claiming the aim was to incite a riot over the judge's recent verdict. Kochi Cyber Crime Police are handling the investigation.
A case was registered following complaints of defamatory social media posts aimed at a Kerala High Court judge, police reported. The complaint was filed by High Court advocate Kulathur Jaisingh, who alleged that posts targeting Justice Devan Ramachandran on Facebook were meant to incite unrest following a recent verdict.
The case has been taken up by the Kochi Cyber Crime Police Station, confirmed authorities. Kochi City Police Commissioner, Putta Vimaladitya, has appointed Assistant Commissioner of Police, M K Murali, to oversee the investigation.
The controversy stems from Justice Ramachandran's recent order for strict action against officials who failed to remove illegal flex boards and flagpoles from public spaces. The abusive posts surfaced on social media shortly after these orders were enforced, as per the complaint.
