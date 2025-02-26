The Indian Garage Co. Makes Bold Offline Retail Expansion with New Store Launches in Hyderabad and Kochi

The Indian Garage Co. (TIGC), a prominent Indian fast-fashion brand, is advancing its offline expansion strategy with new store openings in Hyderabad and Kochi. These launches form part of an ambitious plan to establish 10 stores in as many weeks, marking a significant step in providing cutting-edge shopping experiences nationwide.

TIGC debuted its first Hyderabad outlet in Vanasthalipuram, drawing over 1,000 customers. The brand followed up with a second store at Sarath City Mall, reinforcing its presence in the city. In Kochi, TIGC made its entry at Lulu Mall, attended by key industry figures, marking its first venture into Kerala.

These outlets showcase TIGC's new collections, blending streetwear and Korean-inspired designs to capture the trendy Gen-Z market. Supported by a dedicated budget and aiming for substantial revenue from Exclusive Brand Outlets, TIGC plans to open more stores and provide opportunities for young fashion entrepreneurs.

Founder Anant Tanted expressed enthusiasm about the expansion, emphasizing the brand's commitment to innovation and customer-centricity. As part of its nationwide growth strategy, TIGC plans to open additional stores in Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, and extend its reach even further.

Under the guidance of Retail Head Alka Dembla, TIGC is committed to creating vibrant retail spaces. Their products are available both online and at major e-commerce platforms. With a strong growth trajectory, TIGC is poised for further success, supported by significant investment from Aditya Birla Group's TMRW venture.

