Friendly Fire Incident Over the Red Sea
The U.S. military mistakenly shot down an F/A-18 Hornet over the Red Sea, forcing pilot ejection. Both pilots were rescued, one sustaining minor injuries. The incident, termed friendly fire, is under investigation. It occurred amidst heightened military activity due to conflict with Yemen's Houthi militia.
The U.S. military has confirmed a grave error occurred early Sunday over the Red Sea, leading to one of its own fighter jets being shot down. Both pilots ejected safely, with one suffering minor injuries, according to a statement from U.S. Central Command.
The fighter jet, an F/A-18 Hornet, was launched from the aircraft carrier Harry S. Truman. However, it was mistakenly targeted by the missile cruiser Gettysburg, another vessel within the fleet. This incident, categorized as friendly fire, is currently under thorough investigation.
The Red Sea remains an area of significant military activity, largely due to ongoing tensions with Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi militia. The U.S. military reported firing upon Houthi drones and missiles recently, underscoring the region's volatility.
(With inputs from agencies.)