Left Menu

Friendly Fire Incident Over the Red Sea

The U.S. military mistakenly shot down an F/A-18 Hornet over the Red Sea, forcing pilot ejection. Both pilots were rescued, one sustaining minor injuries. The incident, termed friendly fire, is under investigation. It occurred amidst heightened military activity due to conflict with Yemen's Houthi militia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2024 08:57 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 08:57 IST
Friendly Fire Incident Over the Red Sea

The U.S. military has confirmed a grave error occurred early Sunday over the Red Sea, leading to one of its own fighter jets being shot down. Both pilots ejected safely, with one suffering minor injuries, according to a statement from U.S. Central Command.

The fighter jet, an F/A-18 Hornet, was launched from the aircraft carrier Harry S. Truman. However, it was mistakenly targeted by the missile cruiser Gettysburg, another vessel within the fleet. This incident, categorized as friendly fire, is currently under thorough investigation.

The Red Sea remains an area of significant military activity, largely due to ongoing tensions with Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi militia. The U.S. military reported firing upon Houthi drones and missiles recently, underscoring the region's volatility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

 Global
2
Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

 Global
3
House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

 Global
4
U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024