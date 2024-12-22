Friendly Fire Incident Over the Red Sea

The U.S. military has confirmed a grave error occurred early Sunday over the Red Sea, leading to one of its own fighter jets being shot down. Both pilots ejected safely, with one suffering minor injuries, according to a statement from U.S. Central Command.

The fighter jet, an F/A-18 Hornet, was launched from the aircraft carrier Harry S. Truman. However, it was mistakenly targeted by the missile cruiser Gettysburg, another vessel within the fleet. This incident, categorized as friendly fire, is currently under thorough investigation.

The Red Sea remains an area of significant military activity, largely due to ongoing tensions with Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi militia. The U.S. military reported firing upon Houthi drones and missiles recently, underscoring the region's volatility.

(With inputs from agencies.)