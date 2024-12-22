Left Menu

Crisis Management: Omar Abdullah Stations in Srinagar Amid Cold Wave

Amidst an intense cold wave in the Kashmir valley, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has canceled his Jammu programs to monitor essential services in Srinagar. Abdullah prioritizes power and water supply amid freezing temperatures, promising to address any disruptions caused by his decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 22-12-2024 13:07 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 13:07 IST
In response to an intense cold wave hitting the Kashmir Valley, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced on Sunday his decision to cancel all scheduled programs in Jammu to directly oversee critical services in Srinagar.

Faced with record low temperatures of minus 8.5 degrees Celsius, the lowest in over 30 years, and frequent power outages, the chief minister has chosen to prioritize the functioning of the power department and other essential services.

Currently returning from a GST council meeting in Jaisalmer, Abdullah conveyed regrets for any inconvenience caused by his schedule changes via his X handle, pledging to recompense affected organizers later.

(With inputs from agencies.)

