Crisis Management: Omar Abdullah Stations in Srinagar Amid Cold Wave

In response to an intense cold wave hitting the Kashmir Valley, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced on Sunday his decision to cancel all scheduled programs in Jammu to directly oversee critical services in Srinagar.

Faced with record low temperatures of minus 8.5 degrees Celsius, the lowest in over 30 years, and frequent power outages, the chief minister has chosen to prioritize the functioning of the power department and other essential services.

Currently returning from a GST council meeting in Jaisalmer, Abdullah conveyed regrets for any inconvenience caused by his schedule changes via his X handle, pledging to recompense affected organizers later.

