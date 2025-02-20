Pathway Collapse Sparks Concerns in Srinagar's Smart City Project

A section of a walkway on the tourist-frequented Boulevard Road in Srinagar gave way, raising alarm among locals and officials on Thursday. This pathway was part of the city's Smart City Project, crafted for the 2023 G20 summit.

No casualties occurred, but the collapse near Ghat number 17 has sparked fears of further soil erosion, prompting residents to call for government action. The affected area had already shown signs of deterioration a week prior, drawing concern from the community.

National Conference MLA Tanvir Sadiq labeled the incident a 'failure' of the Smart City Project, calling for an investigation into the substandard work and stressing the urgency for corrective measures. Authorities, including the Chief Minister's Office, have expressed intent to swiftly initiate restoration work.

(With inputs from agencies.)