NIT Srinagar Launches Drone Technology Certificate Course

NIT Srinagar and NIELIT have collaborated to offer a six-month certificate course and a DGCA-certified training centre in drone technology in Jammu and Kashmir. The program focuses on AI and security, aiming to enhance student employability through theoretical and practical knowledge, including internships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 24-02-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 21:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar, in collaboration with NIELIT, has announced a six-month certificate course in drone technology. This initiative also includes the establishment of a DGCA-certified drone training center in Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital.

The course is designed to incorporate artificial intelligence and security elements into drone technology, offering an integrated curriculum aimed at equipping participants with essential skills. This blend of theoretical knowledge and practical training looks to bridge the gap between academia and industry, thereby boosting employability among students in the region.

The signing ceremony of this collaborative effort took place in Srinagar, with notable figures such as Tulika Pandey from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, and Dr. M M Tripathi, Director General of NIELIT, in attendance. The partnership initiative, titled 'SwaYaan', is part of a national drive to build capacity in unmanned aircraft systems and related technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

