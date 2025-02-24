NIT Srinagar Launches Drone Technology Certificate Course

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar, in collaboration with NIELIT, has announced a six-month certificate course in drone technology. This initiative also includes the establishment of a DGCA-certified drone training center in Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital.

The course is designed to incorporate artificial intelligence and security elements into drone technology, offering an integrated curriculum aimed at equipping participants with essential skills. This blend of theoretical knowledge and practical training looks to bridge the gap between academia and industry, thereby boosting employability among students in the region.

The signing ceremony of this collaborative effort took place in Srinagar, with notable figures such as Tulika Pandey from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, and Dr. M M Tripathi, Director General of NIELIT, in attendance. The partnership initiative, titled 'SwaYaan', is part of a national drive to build capacity in unmanned aircraft systems and related technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)