World News Highlights: Cyclone Chido's Toll Rises, Trump Targets Panama Canal, and More
A roundup of current global events includes a rising death toll from Cyclone Chido in Mozambique, Trump's comments on the Panama Canal, and the rescue of children from the Lev Tahor sect in Guatemala. Additionally, China criticizes U.S. military aid to Taiwan, while Ukraine intercepts Russian drones.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2024 18:26 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 18:26 IST
The death toll in Mozambique due to Cyclone Chido has increased to 94, as reported by AFP citing local disaster authorities. This devastation comes a week after the cyclone struck the northern regions of Mozambique.
In political news, President-elect Donald Trump has voiced concerns over Panama's management of the Panama Canal, suggesting potentially drastic measures if control isn't satisfactory.
Meanwhile, Guatemalan authorities have conducted a rescue operation to save 160 children from the controversial Jewish sect Lev Tahor amid allegations of child abuse.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Prosecutors suggest judge could end President-elect Donald Trump's hush money case without overturning his conviction, reports AP.
Guatemalan and US officials say 6 people arrested over deadly 2021 Mexico truck crash that killed more than 50 migrants, reports AP.
