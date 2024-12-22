World News Highlights: Cyclone Chido's Toll Rises, Trump Targets Panama Canal, and More

The death toll in Mozambique due to Cyclone Chido has increased to 94, as reported by AFP citing local disaster authorities. This devastation comes a week after the cyclone struck the northern regions of Mozambique.

In political news, President-elect Donald Trump has voiced concerns over Panama's management of the Panama Canal, suggesting potentially drastic measures if control isn't satisfactory.

Meanwhile, Guatemalan authorities have conducted a rescue operation to save 160 children from the controversial Jewish sect Lev Tahor amid allegations of child abuse.

(With inputs from agencies.)