RSF Reclaims Strategic Base in North Darfur Amidst Escalating Conflict

Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) regained control of a vital logistical base in North Darfur on Sunday, following its brief capture by opposing forces aligned with Sudan's army the previous day. The intense conflict, first ignited in April 2023, has seen some of its most ferocious battles in North Darfur as the army and Joint Forces strive to maintain their diminishing hold in the Darfur region.

In a joint statement, the Joint Forces and the army announced that they had taken control of the al-Zurug base on Saturday. This location has been strategically significant for the RSF, enabling them to receive and distribute supplies from Chad and Libya during the ongoing 20-month conflict. The RSF reportedly suffered significant casualties with numerous vehicles destroyed during the base's takeover.

Amidst the tumult, there is growing concern regarding heightened ethnic tensions, particularly between the Arab tribes supporting the RSF and the Zaghawa tribe mainly comprising the Joint Forces. The RSF has alleged acts of ethnic cleansing committed by the Joint Forces, including civilian casualties and widespread destruction in al-Zurug. Analysts warn that this incident could further ignite racially charged hostilities in the region.

