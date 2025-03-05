Manipur's Struggles: Arms Surrender and Ethnic Tensions
COCOMI, representing Meitei groups in Manipur, criticized the Kuki armed factions for not participating in the government's arms surrender initiative amid ongoing ethnic conflicts. This concern arises amidst heightened efforts to disarm locals in the Imphal Valley. The organization seeks government assurance to protect vulnerable Meitei villages.
The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) has voiced concerns over the reluctance of Kuki armed groups to partake in a statewide arms surrender initiative amid intensifying ethnic strife in Manipur. This call comes as significant firearm recoveries occur within the Imphal Valley, contrasting sparse surrenders in the Kuki-inhabited hills.
Khuraijam Athouba, COCOMI's convenor, expressed dismay over the unevenness of arms relinquishment between valley and hilly regions. He urged government intervention to ensure that firearm surrenders in hilly districts receive public disclosure to instill community trust and confidence.
Additionally, COCOMI criticized the Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU) for allegedly opposing the peace strategies proposed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. They await decisive government actions post-March 8 to facilitate peaceful coexistence and restore law and order.
