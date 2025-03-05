Left Menu

Manipur's Struggles: Arms Surrender and Ethnic Tensions

COCOMI, representing Meitei groups in Manipur, criticized the Kuki armed factions for not participating in the government's arms surrender initiative amid ongoing ethnic conflicts. This concern arises amidst heightened efforts to disarm locals in the Imphal Valley. The organization seeks government assurance to protect vulnerable Meitei villages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 05-03-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 20:09 IST
Manipur's Struggles: Arms Surrender and Ethnic Tensions
  • Country:
  • India

The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) has voiced concerns over the reluctance of Kuki armed groups to partake in a statewide arms surrender initiative amid intensifying ethnic strife in Manipur. This call comes as significant firearm recoveries occur within the Imphal Valley, contrasting sparse surrenders in the Kuki-inhabited hills.

Khuraijam Athouba, COCOMI's convenor, expressed dismay over the unevenness of arms relinquishment between valley and hilly regions. He urged government intervention to ensure that firearm surrenders in hilly districts receive public disclosure to instill community trust and confidence.

Additionally, COCOMI criticized the Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU) for allegedly opposing the peace strategies proposed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. They await decisive government actions post-March 8 to facilitate peaceful coexistence and restore law and order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025