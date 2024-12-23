Left Menu

River Route Escape: Terror Plot Unveiled

Authorities have arrested Javed Munshi, a member of the Tehreek-e-Mujahideen terrorist group, who was suspected of plotting to escape using river routes from Kashmir through Bangladesh to Pakistan. Munshi is believed to have connections with Lashkar-e-Taiba and has previously traveled to Bangladesh multiple times.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-12-2024 18:25 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 18:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A member of the Tehreek-e-Mujahideen terror group, Javed Munshi, was arrested as he attempted to flee using a river route from Kashmir through West Bengal to Bangladesh and onward to Pakistan, according to the West Bengal Special Task Force (STF).

Bengal STF officials have also linked Munshi, apprehended in a joint operation with Jammu and Kashmir Police, to Lashkar-e-Taiba. They are currently examining notes in his possession for further insights into his plans.

Munshi, considered second-in-command of his group, was arrested with cash, mobile phones, and an Aadhaar card. Investigators, who found Munshi proficient in IED manufacturing, are scrutinizing call logs to identify his contacts and potential recruitment efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

