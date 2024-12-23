River Route Escape: Terror Plot Unveiled

A member of the Tehreek-e-Mujahideen terror group, Javed Munshi, was arrested as he attempted to flee using a river route from Kashmir through West Bengal to Bangladesh and onward to Pakistan, according to the West Bengal Special Task Force (STF).

Bengal STF officials have also linked Munshi, apprehended in a joint operation with Jammu and Kashmir Police, to Lashkar-e-Taiba. They are currently examining notes in his possession for further insights into his plans.

Munshi, considered second-in-command of his group, was arrested with cash, mobile phones, and an Aadhaar card. Investigators, who found Munshi proficient in IED manufacturing, are scrutinizing call logs to identify his contacts and potential recruitment efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)