Left Menu

The Ripple Effect: Syrian Instability and Its Impact on Southeast Asia

The fall of former Syrian president Bashar al-Assad may create a power vacuum that terrorist groups like the Islamic State could exploit, potentially impacting Southeast Asia. Singapore's ISD warns of increased extremism risks, citing past detentions of radicalized Singaporeans with plans to join armed groups in Syria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 23-12-2024 18:51 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 18:51 IST
The Ripple Effect: Syrian Instability and Its Impact on Southeast Asia
  • Country:
  • Singapore

The security landscape in Southeast Asia could be affected by the recent political changes in Syria, as stated by Singapore's Internal Security Department (ISD) on Monday. They raise concerns that terrorist groups may use the vacuum created by Bashar al-Assad's fall to recruit and expand their operations.

Historically, organizations such as the Islamic State and Al-Qaeda have capitalized on similar circumstances, using conflicts to spread their ideology. The ISD warned of potential radicalization and recruitment in countries like Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philippines, reminiscent of patterns observed during the Syrian civil war a decade ago.

Recent events, including the detention of radicalized individuals in Singapore, highlight the ongoing threat. This necessitates vigilance and proactive measures to prevent the spread of extremism. Singapore's government has pledged to act against any form of armed violence, whether domestically or internationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024