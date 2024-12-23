Tragedy on the Jaipur-Ajmer Highway: Calls for Accountability After Fatal Collision

A catastrophic incident on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway has sparked a wave of concern and calls for accountability as political leaders visit victims in the aftermath of the tragedy.

Former chief minister of Rajasthan, Vasundhara Raje, and Nagaur MP, Hanuman Beniwal, visited the Sawai Man Singh Hospital to check on those injured after an LPG tanker collided with a truck, resulting in a massive fire. The tragedy claimed 13 lives, with six in critical condition, and prompted urgent appeals for accountability from Beniwal.

The Rajasthan Human Rights Commission has taken note of the incident, issuing notices to the state's key officials, demanding a detailed report and timely compensation for victims by January 1. RHRC Chairperson Justice G R Moolchandani expressed grave concern over various systemic issues contributing to the accident.

