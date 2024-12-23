Left Menu

Tragedy on the Jaipur-Ajmer Highway: Calls for Accountability After Fatal Collision

Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal visited a hospital to check on victims of a tragic fire caused by an LPG tanker collision with a truck. The incident claimed 13 lives and injured many, prompting an investigation and calls for accountability and compensation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 23-12-2024 19:19 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 19:19 IST
Tragedy on the Jaipur-Ajmer Highway: Calls for Accountability After Fatal Collision
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A catastrophic incident on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway has sparked a wave of concern and calls for accountability as political leaders visit victims in the aftermath of the tragedy.

Former chief minister of Rajasthan, Vasundhara Raje, and Nagaur MP, Hanuman Beniwal, visited the Sawai Man Singh Hospital to check on those injured after an LPG tanker collided with a truck, resulting in a massive fire. The tragedy claimed 13 lives, with six in critical condition, and prompted urgent appeals for accountability from Beniwal.

The Rajasthan Human Rights Commission has taken note of the incident, issuing notices to the state's key officials, demanding a detailed report and timely compensation for victims by January 1. RHRC Chairperson Justice G R Moolchandani expressed grave concern over various systemic issues contributing to the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024