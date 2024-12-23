Major Drug Bust: East Singhbhum Police Seize Prohibited Substances

The East Singhbhum District Police scored a significant victory in their crackdown on illegal drug trafficking, arresting three individuals in a high-profile bust. The operation netted prohibited drugs valued at over Rs 25 lakh, according to officials on Monday.

Acting swiftly on an insider tip, a police raid team led by SP (Rural) Rishava Garg executed raids across several locations, notably a medical store in the Olidih area. During these raids, law enforcement seized banned drugs, including cough syrup bottles and specific medications, authorities reported.

In a substantial development, the owner of the implicated medical store was among those apprehended, a police officer confirmed. Senior Superintendent of Police Kishore Kaushal indicated that the scope of the investigation might expand as officials consider the involvement of additional suspects in this illicit trade. Currently, the medical store remains sealed as inquiries continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)