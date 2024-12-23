Russia and Iran: Forging New Alliances Amid Global Tensions

In a step towards solidifying their alliance, a Russian delegation met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Tehran to forge a comprehensive cooperation agreement. The meeting underscores increasing ties between the two nations amid geopolitical polarization.

The Russian team extended an invitation to President Pezeshkian for an official visit to Russia in early 2025. According to statements from the Iranian Foreign Ministry, the anticipated agreement is set to be signed during a bilateral meeting in January. Moscow's relationship with Tehran has grown stronger as tensions rise with countries like the United States.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov indicated that the agreement could encompass closer defense ties. Additionally, the delegation is expected to discuss collaboration between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union on a free trade zone agreement. Accusations from the United States regarding Iranian missile deliveries to Russia add a layer of complexity to these unfolding developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)