SA Achieves Longest Load Shedding-Free Period; Eskom Performance Improves

South Africa has reached a significant milestone by recording over 270 consecutive days without load shedding, the longest uninterrupted power supply stretch in the past five years. The announcement was made by Electricity and Energy Minister Dr. Kgosientsho Ramokgopa during a media briefing on Monday.

Eskom, the national power utility, has not implemented rolling power outages since March 2024. Minister Ramokgopa emphasized the importance of marking this achievement as part of South Africa’s larger goal to end load shedding and bolster economic growth through energy stability.

“This milestone is not a celebration but an acknowledgment of progress. These incremental improvements are paving the way for the significant strides we need to achieve a stable and sustainable power supply,” said Ramokgopa.

Eskom has made notable strides in improving its operational performance:

Reduction in Unplanned Outages: Unplanned outages have decreased by 8% year-on-year, enhancing power station performance.

Diesel Cost Savings: The utility has achieved significant diesel cost savings, estimated at R16 billion compared to the previous year.

Improved Financial Outlook: Despite financial challenges in the 2024 fiscal year, Eskom is projected to achieve a surplus by the end of the current financial year due to improved operations and cost management.

Acknowledgment of Efforts

Dr. Ramokgopa commended Eskom employees for their dedication to turning around the utility’s performance, noting that their efforts have contributed to stabilizing the power grid.

“We started from a challenging position in 2024, with the highest intensity of load shedding recorded in terms of days and hours. This transformation is a testament to the hard work and commitment of Eskom's workforce,” he said.

Lessons from Eskom’s Recovery

The Minister highlighted Eskom’s recovery strategy as a potential template for addressing challenges faced by other State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs).

“The Eskom experience offers transversal lessons that can be adapted to other SOEs, showcasing how disciplined execution, strategic planning, and employee commitment can drive recovery from a difficult situation,” he explained.

Future Goals and Challenges

While the current milestone is a positive development, the Minister stressed the importance of sustaining progress. The government and Eskom are working to:

Expand renewable energy sources to diversify the energy mix.

Enhance grid capacity and resilience.

Address long-term infrastructure needs to prevent future energy crises.

Economic Impact

The uninterrupted power supply is expected to have a positive impact on South Africa’s economy by boosting investor confidence, enabling industrial growth, and reducing operational disruptions across sectors.

As South Africa builds on this momentum, the government remains focused on achieving a stable, efficient, and sustainable energy future for all citizens.