Haryana's Crime Crackdown: Saini's Strategic Review

Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini chaired a high-level meeting to examine the state's law and order situation. Senior police and civil administration officials attended the session, with an emphasis on empowering the police force to tackle criminal activities effectively and ensuring public safety.

During the meeting, the chief minister provided clear directives to the police, asking them to implement strict measures against criminal elements and maintain a prominent presence in the field. This, he believes, will deter potential wrongdoers and strengthen state security.

Saini reiterated his commitment to reviewing the crime rate personally, aiming for continued improvement in public safety. He called for aggressive action against the illegal drug trade and highlighted the importance of educating civil society on recent legal changes.

