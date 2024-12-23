Left Menu

Haryana's Crime Crackdown: Saini's Strategic Review

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini chaired a meeting with senior officials to evaluate the state's law and order status. The meeting focused on enhancing police responses to crime, addressing the drug trade, and collaborating with civil society for legal awareness. Officials are expected to take decisive action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-12-2024 21:18 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 21:18 IST
Haryana's Crime Crackdown: Saini's Strategic Review
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini chaired a high-level meeting to examine the state's law and order situation. Senior police and civil administration officials attended the session, with an emphasis on empowering the police force to tackle criminal activities effectively and ensuring public safety.

During the meeting, the chief minister provided clear directives to the police, asking them to implement strict measures against criminal elements and maintain a prominent presence in the field. This, he believes, will deter potential wrongdoers and strengthen state security.

Saini reiterated his commitment to reviewing the crime rate personally, aiming for continued improvement in public safety. He called for aggressive action against the illegal drug trade and highlighted the importance of educating civil society on recent legal changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024