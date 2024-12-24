Amicorp Group Faces $7 Billion Fraud Allegations

Amicorp Group, a corporate services provider, has firmly denied allegations of its involvement in facilitating more than $7 billion in fraudulent transactions. These transactions are allegedly linked to the misappropriation of funds from Malaysia's 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

In a recent development, Amicorp announced its intention to vigorously defend itself against the accusations and to dispute the relief sought by 1MDB in court. The allegations surfaced following a legal claim exceeding $1 billion, which was filed by the Malaysian sovereign wealth entity in the British Virgin Islands.

The company, in its statement released late on Monday, emphasized its stance on defending its reputation and challenging the claims levied against it in the ongoing legal proceedings.

