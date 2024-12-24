Left Menu

Amicorp Group Faces $7 Billion Fraud Allegations

Amicorp Group is accused of facilitating over $7 billion in fraudulent transactions linked to the misappropriation of funds from Malaysia's 1MDB. The company has denied these allegations and plans to contest a $1 billion legal claim from 1MDB, filed in the British Virgin Islands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2024 06:02 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 06:02 IST
Amicorp Group Faces $7 Billion Fraud Allegations

Amicorp Group, a corporate services provider, has firmly denied allegations of its involvement in facilitating more than $7 billion in fraudulent transactions. These transactions are allegedly linked to the misappropriation of funds from Malaysia's 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

In a recent development, Amicorp announced its intention to vigorously defend itself against the accusations and to dispute the relief sought by 1MDB in court. The allegations surfaced following a legal claim exceeding $1 billion, which was filed by the Malaysian sovereign wealth entity in the British Virgin Islands.

The company, in its statement released late on Monday, emphasized its stance on defending its reputation and challenging the claims levied against it in the ongoing legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024