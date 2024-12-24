Left Menu

Round-the-Clock Clean Water Supply: AAP's Election Strategy in Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal of AAP launched a 24/7 water supply initiative in Rajinder Nagar, Delhi. Promising clean water by pipeline throughout the city, this marks a significant shift from tanker-supplied water prevalent a decade ago. AAP's move comes ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections scheduled for next February.

Updated: 24-12-2024 14:20 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 13:59 IST
In a significant move ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, AAP's national convener Arvind Kejriwal unveiled a round-the-clock water supply system in the Pandav Nagar DDA flats of Rajinder Nagar.

Kejriwal, who was joined by Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and MLA Durgesh Pathak, highlighted the transformation from tanker-reliant water supply to pipeline distribution, covering 97% of Delhi today.

This initiative aims to reassure voters of AAP's commitment to infrastructure improvements, with promises to extend the clean water supply to all of Delhi in the near future. The development coincides with AAP's electoral strategy as Pathak stands as AAP's candidate in Rajinder Nagar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

