Round-the-Clock Clean Water Supply: AAP's Election Strategy in Delhi

In a significant move ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, AAP's national convener Arvind Kejriwal unveiled a round-the-clock water supply system in the Pandav Nagar DDA flats of Rajinder Nagar.

Kejriwal, who was joined by Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and MLA Durgesh Pathak, highlighted the transformation from tanker-reliant water supply to pipeline distribution, covering 97% of Delhi today.

This initiative aims to reassure voters of AAP's commitment to infrastructure improvements, with promises to extend the clean water supply to all of Delhi in the near future. The development coincides with AAP's electoral strategy as Pathak stands as AAP's candidate in Rajinder Nagar.

