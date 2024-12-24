On Good Governance Day, Minister Highlights Transformative Policies Under PM Modi's Leadership

On the eve of Good Governance Day, commemorating the 100th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh outlined transformative governance reforms implemented under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. During an exclusive conversation at an event, the Minister emphasized the government’s commitment to transparency, innovation, and people-centric policies that have redefined governance in India.

Dr Singh revealed that nearly 2,000 obsolete laws and regulations, which had become irrelevant or counterproductive, were scrapped to simplify governance. “These outdated rules were proving detrimental to the ease of working and timely decision-making. Their removal is a major step toward creating a more citizen-friendly administrative framework,” he stated.

One of the landmark changes introduced early in Modi’s tenure was the elimination of the requirement for document attestation by gazetted officers, allowing self-attestation. Dr Singh described this as a powerful message of trust in India’s youth.

Transparency in Recruitment

Another significant reform was the abolition of interviews for recruitment to lower-level posts, implemented in 2016. This move aimed to eliminate subjectivity and favouritism in the hiring process, ensuring greater transparency and fairness.

Simplification of Pension Rules

Dr Singh highlighted reforms to simplify pension rules, especially for senior citizens and divorced daughters. These changes reflect the government’s commitment to providing dignity and ease of access for the elderly and vulnerable groups.

Cleanliness Integrated Into Governance

One of the most visible transformations has been the integration of cleanliness into governance. What started as a campaign for building toilets evolved into a comprehensive cleanliness drive across government offices and public spaces. “Cleanliness is now a hallmark of governance practices,” Dr. Singh said, adding that efficient management of scrap materials and obsolete equipment reclaimed over 643 lakh square feet of office space and generated ₹2,364 crore for the national exchequer.

Government offices, once characterized by clutter, now exemplify efficiency and cleanliness, with streamlined workflows and modernized infrastructure.

Transformation of the North East

Dr. Singh commended the significant strides made in the North East under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, transforming it into a model of development. Through frequent visits, infrastructure development, and socio-economic programs, the region has achieved unparalleled connectivity and growth.

“From bridges and highways to digital connectivity, the North East has seen transformative progress. This reflects PM Modi’s vision of equitable development,” he said.

Additional Reforms and Initiatives

Digital Governance: The government has implemented digital platforms to streamline administrative processes and enhance citizen engagement.

Skill Development: Initiatives such as the Skill India Mission are empowering youth with opportunities to contribute to the workforce.

Start-Up Ecosystem: Modi’s government has fostered an entrepreneurial spirit through programs like Start-Up India and reduced bureaucratic hurdles for business establishment.

Rural Development: Initiatives like the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Ujjwala Yojana have improved living standards in rural areas.

A Visionary Leadership

Describing Prime Minister Modi as a “visionary unifier,” Dr. Singh attributed the success of these initiatives to his leadership. “Under his guidance, we have seen the convergence of cleanliness, transparency, and efficiency in governance. These reforms are not just about better systems but also about building trust and creating a government that works for its people,” he concluded.

Good Governance Day serves as a reminder of the transformative journey India has undertaken under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, focusing on inclusivity, transparency, and development.