Empowering Seniors: Delhi's Dedicated Efforts for Elderly Welfare

On Tuesday, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena instructed the Delhi Police to hold weekly sessions with senior citizens, emphasizing the need for increased patrolling in vulnerable areas. He also urged divisional commissioners to set up dedicated help desks for seniors at district magistrate offices.

During a 'Samvaad@Raj Niwas' event, Saxena interacted with over 600 senior citizens, who voiced concerns such as waterlogging, harassment, and road safety. The LG acknowledged these issues and promised action to address them.

Furthermore, Saxena launched the 'Smart Delhi Ideathon 2025' in collaboration with GGSIPU and AICTE, inviting students to propose solutions to urban challenges and contribute to Delhi's advancement.

