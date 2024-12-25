Left Menu

Andhra CM accepts training policy recommendations by CBC

PTI | Amravati | Updated: 25-12-2024 00:15 IST | Created: 25-12-2024 00:15 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said he has accepted the training policy recommendations made by the Capacity Building Commission (CBC).

The southern state inked an agreement with the CBC in August for employee training and the establishment of a global institute of good governance in Amaravati. ''In a knowledge-driven economy, staying updated with the latest skills is crucial. As part of our efforts to enhance governance efficiency in Andhra Pradesh, I am pleased to announce the acceptance of the training policy recommendations by the CBC,'' Naidu said in a post on X.

The chief minister also noted that these recommendations will serve as the foundation for establishing the Global Institute of Good Governance (GIGG) in Amaravati to drive transformative capacity-building initiatives.

He said key programmes such as Mission Karmayogi will utilise advanced technologies like Artificial Intelligence for targeted skill development, guided by comprehensive skills census.

According to Naidu, training will commence for critical departments such as police, revenue, municipal administration, Panchayati Raj, agriculture, education and health.

''The government of Andhra Pradesh is also exploring innovative workspace solutions, including work from home models, to enhance productivity and efficiency,'' the chief minister said.

