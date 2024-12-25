Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Israeli military intercepts missile launched from Yemen, army says

Sirens were activated due to the possibility of falling shrapnel from the interception, the army added. "For the 5th time in a week, millions of Israelis were sent to shelter as Houthi terrorists in Yemen launched a missile attack," the Israeli military said in a post on X.

(Adds details and background) CAIRO, Dec 25 (Reuters) -

Israel's military intercepted a missile early on Wednesday that was launched from Yemen and crossed into Israeli territory, the army said in a statement. Sirens were activated due to the possibility of falling shrapnel from the interception, the army added.

"For the 5th time in a week, millions of Israelis were sent to shelter as Houthi terrorists in Yemen launched a missile attack," the Israeli military said in a post on X. The Iran-backed Houthi group has repeatedly fired drones and missiles towards Israel in what it has described as acts of solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

