Yuletide spirit grips Arunachal; Guv, CM wish people on Christmas

The Yuletide spirit gripped Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday with prayers for peace and prosperity held in churches across the state on the occasion of Christmas.

Churches in the state capital Itanagar were decorated with lights and scenes depicting the birth of Jesus. People thronged various churches in the state capital on Tuesday midnight for special prayers.

The Town Baptist Church wore a festive look with people in colourful attire making a beeline outside it. The fathers of different churches along with devotees also prayed for the prosperous future of the northeastern state.

Carols, hymns and prayers marked the celebration in churches, which were decorated with colourful lights and artefacts.

People from other religions also joined their Christian friends to celebrate the occasion.

Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik (Retd) and Chief Minister Pema Khandu also extended their greetings to the people on the occasion.

The governor in his message expressed hope that the festive season will bring peace, love, and serenity to the state, nation, and the world at large.

The governor said that the true spirit of Christmas lies in extending compassion to those in need, offering hope to the despairing, and providing support to the displaced. ''This festive season rekindles our commitment to work together in unity toward a brighter future for all. I am confident that this joyous occasion will inspire a sense of brotherhood in every individual and community,'' he said.

May this Christmas guide and inspire us to lead a life of compassion, empathy, and peace, Parnaik added in his message.

Khandu also extended his Christmas greetings to the people of the state.

''I extend warm greetings and wishes to the people of Arunachal Pradesh on the pious occasion of Christmas, a moment of alacrity, generosity, and reflection. Today as we commemorate the birth of Lord Jesus Christ, let us reaffirm our resolve to preserve and promote love, hope, and unity that transcend religious boundaries and help us build a better and more inclusive social order,'' Khandu said in a post on X.

Let the spirit of gratitude and compassion flourish and guide the people around the world to the path of serenity and humanity! Happy Christmas, the chief minister added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)